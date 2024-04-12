For a third weekend in a row, another picture perfect weekend is in store across South Florida with near-typical temperatures, dry weather and lots of sunshine.

We can thank a weak front that crossed through early Friday morning, and that is unleashing milder temperatures and lower humidity.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this Friday paired with high temperatures that will still be slightly above average in the mid 80s across our mainland locations.

With a northerly wind in place, that will allow for cooler, below normal readings tonight with widespread lows in the 60s. Perhaps a couple inland locations even reach the upper 50s for lows!

With high pressure taking charge this weekend, that’s going to allow for a continuation of sunny skies. Highs will be near 80F and lows will be in the 60s both mornings.

Temperatures will then gradually rise next week while the pattern remains dry and quiet!