Local Weather: Another pleasant day is expected across South Florida with dry and breezy conditions persisting. However, unsettled weather returns late week due to a cold front producing severe storms across the deep South. The tail of that system makes it into North Florida Wednesday allowing winds to go down and temperatures to go up. Chance of showers and isolated storms returns late Thursday with a chance of a few showers early Friday as the front clears.

Models are insisting that this front will have enough support to bring cooler air to the region for the weekend. In fact, sweater weather South Florida style is likely with a low of 61 for Saturday and a possible low of 58 Sunday!

ANOTHER NICE DAY is in store for South Florida. Look for lots of sun & dry conditions with highs running warmer in the low-mid 80's. Unsettled weather returns late week as another cold front approaches. Rain & isolated storms possible late Thursday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jo3611eJc0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 22, 2022

National Weather:

Tornado outbreak yesterday between Texas and Oklahoma left lots of damage behind. The same storm system will bring the threat of several tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds once again for Eastern Texas and then from Louisiana to Mississippi today. Also, heavy rains could cause flash flooding. The potential for significant weather moves into the South Wednesday.

TORNADO OUTBREAK- Several tornadoes left damage across Texas and Oklahoma and the dangerous storm system is forecast to move across South. A watch remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/THr7ZOcunQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 22, 2022

Strong storm could produce several tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds mainly from Eastern Texas & then from Louisiana to Mississippi today. Heavy rains could cause flash flooding. Tail of the storm reaches North Florida Wednesday morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jYjYfUs8CP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 22, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7