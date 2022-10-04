Quiet stretch continues with seasonal temperatures and dry conditions. Winds shift out of the North-Northeast midweek increasing winds as a weak front approaches and washes out. Computer models are showing breezy to gusty winds along the coast with a few showers possible late week.

Low pressure Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is looking much better on satellite. It could develop into a depression during the next 48 hours.

TUESDAY 8AM OUTLOOK: Broad low pressure Southwest of the Cape Verde Island could form during the next 48 hours. NHC giving it a high chance. It should remain over the open waters. pic.twitter.com/h5EeIcF7Zd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2022

Tropical wave located East of the Southern Windward islands remains disorganized. It will produce shower activity and gusty winds across the islands Wednesday night into Thursday. It will produce shower activity and gusty winds across the islands Wednesday night into Thursday.

TUESDAY 8AM OUTLOOK: Tropical wave a few hundred miles E of the Southern Windward Islands is forecast to move W at 15 mph & cross through the islands early Wednesday. Some development possible & it could become a depression over the Central or Western Caribbean Sea this weekend. pic.twitter.com/9BAkY9DkVc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2022

