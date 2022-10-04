Quiet stretch continues with seasonal temperatures and dry conditions. Winds shift out of the North-Northeast midweek increasing winds as a weak front approaches and washes out. Computer models are showing breezy to gusty winds along the coast with a few showers possible late week.
Today in the Tropics
Low pressure Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is looking much better on satellite. It could develop into a depression during the next 48 hours.
Tropical wave located East of the Southern Windward islands remains disorganized. It will produce shower activity and gusty winds across the islands Wednesday night into Thursday.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7