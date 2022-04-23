Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. We really could not complain about our weather as conditions have been rather quiet but very comfortable through the last few days. Today was no different. We started off in the mid to lower 70s across South Florida with only a stray shower or two this morning. The breeze did remain on the strong side so even though our temperatures were warm in the mid 80s, it actually felt quite pleasant outside. After that, South Florida remained mainly dry through much of the day under a mix of sun and clouds.

If anyone has plans for outdoors tonight, then you should be good to go. South Florida can expect another quiet, pleasant and mainly dry evening. Our temperatures tonight will be in the upper 70s before reaching into the mid 70s overnight into early Sunday morning. There will still be a bit of a breeze tonight so if you have any outdoor plans, be sure to dress accordingly. Other than a stray shower, rain chances remain limited tonight and into early Sunday morning. On Sunday we could see a passing spotty shower or two but a similar set up as expected as we saw today. That means that your Sunday will be breezy to gusty at times, near average temperatures in the mid 80s and slim rain chances all day. Picture perfect for any outdoor plans!

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will gradually change but also remain about the same, at least to start the week. Breezy conditions are still expected on Monday, however, a few showers may be possible Sunday overnight into early Monday morning. Apart from that, shower chances will remain very isolated in nature through much of the upcoming work week. This is despite the fact that a front could be coming through our area on Thursday. The problem is, we continue to have limited moisture surrounding Florida. So even though humidity levels will rise just a bit, the available moisture for any rain just won’t be there. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s through the middle of the work week and finally lighter winds will return it to the forecast by midweek.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

