Another Hot Summer Day & Tropics

Another hot Summer day expected across South Florida! Our temperatures will range in the low 90’s and feel like the low 100’s when you factor the high humidity.

Our rain chances will remain between 30-40% over the weekend. This means that a few passing showers are possible throughout the overnight/morning and by the afternoon it will seem drier along coastal communities. Storms will favor interior locations and the Gulf coast.

By next week, steering winds change out of the South-Southwest to help temperatures climb to near-record levels and allow for Caribbean moisture to move in and produce numerous showers and storms.

Most models are showing that it will be wetter on Wednesday-Thursday.

SUMMER PATTERN continues through the weekend. Look for a morning shower on the breeze with isolated to scattered inland storms. WETTER PATTERN starts midweek! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5U8Q4K1U49 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 14, 2020

Josephine is likely to produce squally weather across the Northern Leeward Islands as the center of the storm passes well to the North on Saturday. Gradual weakening will happen as it runs into drier air and high wind shear. NHC forecast track, calls for it to become a remnant area of low pressure on Wednesday and possibly bringing some strong showers and storms across Bermuda.

Low pressure will move well to the southeast of New England and possibly become a tropical or subtropical depression over the next few days moving away from the United States. NHC giving it a medium chance to form.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, an area of low pressure may develop over the next few days, and a tropical or subtropical depression could from offshore. #7weather pic.twitter.com/JxfSs4AcXD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 14, 2020

Have a great weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7