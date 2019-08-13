Another Hot & Stormy Day Ahead

Forecast is calling for early steamy sunshine to help temperatures climb into the 90’s. There is plenty of moisture in the air to see scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop. They will move from West to East.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida once again under a marginal risk of seeing heavy rainfall leading to areas of street flooding. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

WPC has placed parts of South Florida under a marginal risk of seeing flooding from the heavy rains that develop later today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3iBzFcZmXH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 13, 2019

For about two consecutive hours this afternoon feels like temperatures will soar into the 100’s before the showers and storms form. This is certainly dangerous for outdoor workers, the very young and elderly. Hydration (drink plenty of water), taking frequent breaks, wearing light-colored clothing and avoiding direct sunlight if possible is the key to staying cool.

Inland Broward will be feeling steamy before the showers and storms roll through. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ofWt8kNFNi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 13, 2019

Feels like temperatures in Southern Miami-Dade could range between 100° to 108°. Find a way to stay cool before the rain forms. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NGpMOmGyq8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 13, 2019

By Wednesday, high pressure tries to build back from the Western Atlantic Ocean and winds veer out of the South-Southeast. This still means storms possible in the afternoon. Hopefully even fewer to finish off the week.

High pressure starts to build in from the Atlantic and winds will switch out of the S/SE midweek. Will we still have a high rain chance? @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/v7RcwxkWKs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 13, 2019

Have wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7