ANOTHER HEAT ADVISORY starts at 10am for ALL of South Florida. It will be feeling very HOT in the triple digits, so have a bottle with you to refill and stay hydrated!

The forecast for today calls for high pressure to dominate from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. On top of that, we have a shallow layer of Saharan Dust around and that should keep rain chances low through Wednesday. This helps to trap the steam over the region and that is why it is extra hot. Only a small chance of seeing a spotty morning shower and if we see an storms form in the afternoon/evening, they will be out West.

By Thursday, the dust is set to depart and there will be a little more moisture in the air to allow scattered storms to return to the forecast.

Today in the Tropics: Tracking Ernesto

The center of Tropical Storm Ernesto is currently moving through the Leeward Islands.

Ernesto will move across portions of the Leeward Islands this morning and near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this evening. Once it passes Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it will turn northward over the Western Atlantic.

Right now the Leeward Islands are experiencing gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. By tonight into Wednesday, the wind and rains will spread into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches with isolated amounts up to 10 inches.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7