Another Hot and Stormy Day

Local Weather:

Another hot and stormy afternoon is likely with a few of the storms becoming strong. The primary concern will be for frequent lightning, funnel clouds, gusty winds and torrential rains with the storms that form. By Friday, slightly drier air filters in to bring down rain chances!

Upper-level low moving into the Gulf of Mexico is still keeping moisture in place around the FL Peninsula. Stormy afternoon likely. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/AWTDObhClW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2018

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Two is born in the Central Atlantic Ocean and likely to strengthen in the next 24 hours into a tropical storm. If it gets a name, it will be Beryl. The forecast track by the National Hurricane Center calls for it to dissipate before reaching the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. Most of the models are picking up lots of dry air and strong upper-level winds (a.k.a wind shear) ahead that will tear it apart in the days ahead. Regardless of what happens with this system, it will spread locally heavy rains over the Caribbean islands into early next week.

Just in: NHC will be initiating advisories on Tropical Depression #2 at 11am. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/x1vmMOUeNy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2018

Tropical Depression Two is born in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Could become stronger. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/uN1wa28DIF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2018

Disturbance to the Southwest of Bermuda has a medium chance to form before merging with a front that will move it away from the United States.

Disturbance SW of Bermuda is not as well organized. Expected to merge with a front and move away from the U.S. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/kUiQdmrRBh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7