Another Hot and Stormy Day

Local Weather:
Another hot and stormy afternoon is likely with a few of the storms becoming strong. The primary concern will be for frequent lightning, funnel clouds, gusty winds and torrential rains with the storms that form. By Friday, slightly drier air filters in to bring down rain chances!
Tropical Update:
Tropical Depression Two is born in the Central Atlantic Ocean and likely to strengthen in the next 24 hours into a tropical storm. If it gets a name, it will be Beryl. The forecast track by the National Hurricane Center calls for it to dissipate before reaching the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. Most of the models are picking up lots of dry air and strong upper-level winds (a.k.a wind shear) ahead that will tear it apart in the days ahead. Regardless of what happens with this system, it will spread locally heavy rains over the Caribbean islands into early next week.
Disturbance to the Southwest of Bermuda has a medium chance to form before merging with a front that will move it away from the United States.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7