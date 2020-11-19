Another Fall-Like Day Before Slowly Warming Back Up

We’ve got another nice day in store, South Florida!

A wind advisory has been extended until tonight at 10 p.m. for Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade counties, as well as your Florida Keys. We could be seeing wind gusts of up to 35 mph at times. Make sure you secure any loose items outdoors!

 

Today, expect a repeat of yesterday. We remain cool, comfortable and breezy overall with some more clouds and maybe some isolated showers. Into the weekend, we will slowly start warming up and moisture along with humidity and isolated rain slowly returns, as well. It won’t be a washout, but spotty quick-moving showers are possible.

We’ve got another fall-like day in store, South Florida! We will remain comfortable with less humidity, mild temperatures, and gusty conditions. The only difference is that we may see some more clouds out there, and some isolated showers. Overall, a nice day!

Temperatures will warm slowly and slightly as we head into the weekend and the start of next week. Overall, we won’t be too far from what is normal for this time of year. It won’t feel horribly hot, either!

Spotty showers may be possible into Saturday, but overall we will remain mostly dry – especially next week when much drier air filters in, leaving us with very low rain chances and sunny skies!

Remember, we are in King Tides season! Coastal flooding will be possible during times of high tide late this morning into early this afternoon across South Florida.

In the tropics, a broad area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. Development, if any, will be slow to occur while it drifts to the W. New flood concerns possible for portions of Central America, including Nicaragua southward.

Elsewhere in the tropics, an area of disturbed weather could form in a few days in the shaded area. NHC giving it a low chance to develop as it slowly moves northeast into early next week.

Have a great Thursday, South Florida!

