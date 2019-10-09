Another Fairly Soggy Day In Store

Another fairly soggy day is in store. Front over North-Central Florida will keep the winds out of the South-Southwest and pump in tropical moisture. This time around the showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. They will be slow-moving and with the ground saturated, street flooding possible once again.

By Thursday, the front starts to approach South Florida with plentiful moisture around keeping a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. Winds behind the front will turn out of the Northeast. This should help the tropical moisture to become shunted to our South on Friday. Therefore, look for a few showers and drier conditions for the all important weekend.

The front will not be the cooling kind, but allow the humidity to drop and make temperatures feel comfortable. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7