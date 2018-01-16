Another drop coming

Another strong cold front is on the way. It won’t trigger much, if any, rain as it arrives Wednesday afternoon while dropping down the Florida peninsula. The main change involves falling temperatures after the front passes. Also, winds will strengthen out of the north, driving the chill into south Florida including the Keys. Jackets and sweaters will be needed, especially from Wednesday night through Thursday. This cold wave will be short lived, relative to recent one’s. By Friday, a gradual warm up will be in the making. This will happen as high pressure slides east into the Atlantic Ocean providing us with a warmer onshore flow. The long range forecast calls for a quiet start to the weekend (under the influence of high pressure) including lighter winds. Saturday will likely be the drier of the weekend days. Into Sunday and Monday, a southeast wind may usher more moisture into south Florida. This will happen in conjunction with the approach of another cold front. Early week rain showers will be possible until the next front arrives, most likely on Tuesday of next week.