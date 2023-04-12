Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to stay dry as South Florida has been soggy since late in the weekend. After record rainfall in Miami on Monday, heavy rain has continued to fall over portions of South Florida, leaving the ground saturated and the roads flooded. And after relentless rain continued on Monday and Tuesday, this morning South Florida woke up to a few showers, which increased in coverage and intensity as the morning went on while temperatures remained in the 70s – something that hasn’t changed since earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, for South Florida today has the potential to be another wet one for our area. There is still plenty of moisture available for rain over South Florida as we have a stalled Front nearby and a developing disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which altogether, will help draw in moisture across South Florida and keep rain chances high throughout the day today. Due to the extensive cloud cover, the showers and heavy rain and the windy to gusty conditions, afternoon high temperatures will once again struggle to warm and should remain in the 70s all day.

The question is, will we see as much rain today as we saw yesterday? It’s possible. While the potential for heavy rain remains in place, the National Weather Service has kept the Flood Watch for Coastal and Metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward in place until 8pm today. After all, it won’t take much rain today to produce street flooding as the ground across South Florida remains saturated and more rain is in the forecast today.

Looking ahead, there could finally be light at the end of the tunnel! After another soggy round of rain today, the weather pattern will finally begin to change across South Florida. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to lift northward across Mississippi and Alabama, which will lift the front that has been stalled near South Florida back to the north of our area. This means the moisture that has been over South Florida will finally move out of our area. Winds will veer out of the South through the second half of the work so most of the heavy rain will push north of us. There will still be a chance for scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon but the widespread coverage we have seen earlier in the week will finally be a thing of the past. Drier air will move in for the start of the weekend, which will finally provide South Florida with drier days.

Have a great day!

