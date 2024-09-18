Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. Unfortunately, South Florida has been stuck in a soggy and stormy set-up for quite some time as a front remains stalled between north and central Florida and it hasn’t just been a couple of days. For well over a week and a half, a Front has remained in the same place, keeping South Florida on the south side. This means the weather pattern for us has been unsettled day-in a day-out for quite some time now. On Tuesday, South Florida had plenty of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day and it looks like more are in store.

Similar to the last few days, South Florida can expect a daily dose of downpours and thunderstorms in the forecast once again. Starting off on the quiet side this morning (very different from what we saw on Tuesday morning), a steering flow out of the West to Southwest, along with steamy conditions will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop and eventually favor the East Coast. High temperatures will be reaching into the mid 90s while feels-like temperatures for some will easily reach the 100s. Because of this, a heat advisory is in place for Miami-Dade and Broward. Then South Florida will go from steamy to stormy so it looks like we will be needing that rain gear today once again.

The time of year is here where King tides have returned! This means tide levels across South Florida are running higher than normal. This will cause saltwater flooding across some low-lying coastal areas of South Florida. A Coastal flood advisory remains in place for coastal Miami, Dade and coastal Broward county and for the Upper FL Keys while the Middle and Lower Keys remain under a coastal flood statement for minor salt water flooding. This will likely be an issue for a few more days until king tides end.

Looking ahead, it looks like South Florida will continue to see rounds of rain and thunderstorms each day through the end of the work week. But there are some changes by the end of the week that could be in favor of improvements for the southeast coast of Florida. The front that has been stalled over the state may actually get a little nudge to the south and clear portions of South Florida by the end of the week. If this were to happen, this would bring an end to those stormy afternoons and would help lower our daily rain and storm chances for a few days. At the same time, an area of high pressure would build into the region and funnel in slightly drier air into the region early next week.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

