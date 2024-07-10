Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying these warm & drier summer days as this quiet weather pattern has focused itself around the Fourth of July holiday we had last week. This week we have been seeing very steamy conditions as showers and thunderstorms have mostly remained out of our forecast. Saharan dust and hot temperatures have dominated our weather pattern. The heat has been the big story with heat alerts issued for days in a row ever since last week. And this morning we are well underway for another steamy one as temperatures across most of South Florida started off in the 80s. And while feels-like temperatures across the FL Keys this morning were already in the mid to upper 90s, a heat advisory is once again in effect today for portions of South Florida.

A plume of Saharan dust has been the dominant weather player for South Florida this week. This is the thickest plume we have seen so far this year and it has been evident the moment you step outside. What looks to be cloudy the last few days is actually hazy skies over south Florida due to all the dust across the region. It makes the sky look ‘milky’ instead of those blues we love so much. As if temperatures weren’t warm enough, the dust actually contributes to the heat as it absorbs solar radiation and in turn helps to warm South Florida. So even though we normally see steamy conditions this time of year, it has been feeling extra hot this week. Similar to yesterday, a few afternoon storms will be possible however, chances should still remain relatively low – only scattered in nature.

Looking ahead, the Saharan dust could stick around through at least Thursday, albeit should not be as thick as these last few days. It will be evident that it is departing the region. And with whatever dust is still over South Florida, there could still be enough in the air to limit rain and storm potential. Temperatures on the other hand will still remain quite steamy as is usually the norm this time of year. By the end of the week and into the weekend, South Florida begins to transition to a typical summer-like weather pattern and with a wind off the water, scattered showers in a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, eventually pushing further across interior sections of South Florida and towards the Gulf Coast.

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

