Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice work week so far albeit, at a short one. Wednesday in South Florida proved to be a pretty nice one with fewer showers in the morning (compared to previous mornings) and much drier conditions in the afternoon. It was evident that the weather pattern was starting to change. However, it was not dry for everyone late yesterday afternoon and early evening. Showers and thunderstorms developed over the Atlantic and eventually moved onshore across Miami Dade. And those storms were packing a punch! Showers and storms persisted on and off through late last night but finally this morning conditions were on the quiet side. It sure was muggy though!



Today will be the first mainly dry that South Florida has seen in quite some time. Drier air has moved in across the region while a front remains stalled across Northern Florida. Lower rain chances and a bit more sunshine means temperatures could be a touch warmer. And with the added humidity in place, it will be feeling quite steamy today. Feels like temperatures could reach as high as 112° for extended periods of time. Naturally, a heat advisory has once again been issued for all of South Florida that will run through much of the day. So please try to limit your time outdoors today, if possible.

Looking ahead, after relentless rain last week and over the past weekend, the drier air that moved into South Florida will stick around for a bit. There will still be a chance for a few brief showers and spotty storms from time to time. And while the drier air looks to stick around into the start of the weekend, a few showers and spotty afternoon storms will be possible for our mainland areas, especially across our inland locations. Overall it will still be drier than South Florida is used to seeing this time of year.

Remember to keep hydrated!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

