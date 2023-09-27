The wet weather trend continues for much of south Florida (and the pattern is getting old and tiresome for many). For the past 15 days, we’ve had rain and storms break out. The excessive rainfall has caused numerous street flooding hazards, on a regular basis. Since more downpours are in the forecast, brace for more instances of “splashing and dashing”.

The reason we’re stuck in this wet and unsettled pattern is because of a moisture connection to the tropics. A large shield of tropical moisture continues to stream northward towards Florida (from the Caribbean Sea). As it gets pulled in our direction, it acts as fuel for heavy rain and thunderstorms. There’s no immediate relief coming. Instead, we’ll have to put up with more damp days to close out the week. Looking beyond that time frame, if some of our long range forecast models are correct, there’s a glimmer of hope ahead. Once we get into the start of October, we may have a turn in winds and at least some drying.

