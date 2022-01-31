Another cold morning across South Florida.

As we start the work week, an area of high pressure will slowly be moving Eastward over South Florida will continue to dominate weather conditions for the region. It will also allow for onshore flow to develop later today.

High temperatures expected to reach into the upper 60’s to low 70’s, while Tuesday’s high temperatures will be well into the 70’s across the region. Lows tonight begin to moderate and range into the low to mid 50’s. Low 60’s across the Florida Keys.

Seasonable and dry conditions should remain in place through Friday.

Weak cold front (not the cooling kind) approaches late week increasing temperatures and winds. It seems like this one stalls North of South Florida sometime during the weekend. As of now, scattered rain possible on Saturday. No temperatures change anticipated.

Still COLD & CLEAR to start with lows in the low-mid 40's for much of the metro areas. Warming trend starts today as winds veer out of the Northeast. More clouds will be moving in along milder air & it is expected to remain mostly dry through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/sJhmNVYyCL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 31, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7