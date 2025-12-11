A series of cold fronts have been making their push through South Florida, leading to a chilly change since Wednesday night.

The first front has crossed through — the one responsible for Thursday morning’s chill — and a second front is making its way through this Thursday evening, reinforcing the winter-like conditions.

Low temperatures this morning were in the widespread 50s across mainland South Florida and widespread 60s in the Florida Keys.

Very similar conditions are on tap for tonight into Friday morning, although an onshore breeze will try to develop along the immediate coast, keeping lows in the 60s for some of those coastal communities.

That onshore breeze will continue to chip away at the morning chill heading into the weekend with widespread lows back to near-normal in the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Another front then arrives by Monday, but that will only usher in minor cooling.

As far as weather conditions go, Friday will be fairly similar as it was on Thursday with sunshine and some fair-weather, upper level clouds which will filter out the sun at times. By the afternoon, the wind will flow from the Atlantic, resulting in milder afternoon temperatures, however.

It will be mild and seasonable over the weekend with increasing humidity, especially come Sunday. A stalled front — the same one crossing through this evening — will start to surge back toward South Florida, leading to rising rain chances.

For Saturday, expect sunshine early then mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers across the Florida Keys. Some of those showers may sneak into parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties but it should remain dry overall.

Saturday night into Sunday will be a different story as times of passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible all across the area. Embedded downpours will also be possible. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day.