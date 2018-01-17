Another Cold Hit for South Florida

Temps started off on the cool side Wednesday morning in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be near seasonal in the mid 70s as clouds gradually clear throughout the day.

41° difference between Key West and Pensacola this morning as another dose of cold air starts to enter the Sunshine State @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TIlf0Qd58U — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 17, 2018

A cold front will move through the Sunshine State on Wednesday and clear us by the nighttime hours. Deep tropical moisture is too far removed from this front for showers and storms to be widespread across the region. We could see isolated showers favoring the Atlantic waters and that’s about it.

Looking like a mild day with isolated showers ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, cold air will filter in tonight as temps tumble under mostly clear skies @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ktwzVgdzm5 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 17, 2018

By Wednesday night, colder air from the north will sweep across South Florida. Temps will tumble into the mid 40s (inland) and upper 40s to low 50s (metro & coast) with a dry breeze. Thursday’s highs will be unseasonably cool in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Colder temps teamed up a northerly breeze is prompting a Wind Chill Advisory that now includes inland Broward Co. starting at 10pm. Forecast to feel like the mid 30s @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/R8imSe3JPs — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 17, 2018

Cool temps will be in store for Friday, just not as cold as Thursday. But, we will see more clouds as our temps gradually warm by the weekend.

