Another Chilly Start

High clouds overnight moving from West to East have acted to slow or even stop the temperature fall. However, 50’s were still experienced in Broward and Miami-Dade. These clouds will break giving way to a mostly sunny midday through afternoon. Temperatures will run 5-9 degrees warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 70’s.

A reinforcing front arrives Wednesday night to drop temperatures overnight back into the 50’s. One more night/morning and temperatures will moderate back to seasonable values into the weekend.

DAY PLANNER- Early morning cloudiness should give way to a mostly sunny midday through afternoon. Highs will run 5-9 degrees warmer. Chilly again tonight in the 50's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VKITjK8gWI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 4, 2019

High pressure will keep dry stable air in place through Saturday. Early next week will be our best shot of seeing a few showers ahead of another cold front.

Stay warm South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

