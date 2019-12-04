Another Chilly Start

High clouds overnight moving from West to East have acted to slow or even stop the temperature fall. However, 50’s were still experienced in Broward and Miami-Dade. These clouds will break giving way to a mostly sunny midday through afternoon. Temperatures will run 5-9 degrees warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 70’s.
A reinforcing front arrives Wednesday night to drop temperatures overnight back into the 50’s. One more night/morning and temperatures will moderate back to seasonable values into the weekend.
High pressure will keep dry stable air in place through Saturday. Early next week will be our best shot of seeing a few showers ahead of another cold front.
Stay warm South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7