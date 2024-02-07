It’s another cold start to the day with the peak of the chill taking place this Wednesday morning. Much of South Florida woke up to temperatures in the 50s.

We will have one more night with lows in the 50s for some of us — mainly inland locations — tonight before widespread 60s return by the weekend.

That’s because of a southeastward shift in high pressure. This high has been situated to our north midweek but will track east of the Bahamas over the next few days, fueling a gradual warmup.

By Monday, the warmth likely peaks with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s!

As far as today is concerned, it will be very nice and pleasant featuring mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

The breeze will also start to gradually lessen as an area of low pressure departs farther away from Florida.

While temperatures gradually rise over the next few days, so will the cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies by Friday. We should then see a mix of sun and clouds — still with mostly dry conditions — over the weekend.

It’s not until Tuesday of next week when our next front should arrive, but this front looks to be fairly week with minimal cooling and only a spotty rain chance.