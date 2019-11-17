Another Chilly South Florida Night

Good Sunday Evening South Florida!
Today, it’s likely that we will tie the record low high in Miami, and break the record low high in Fort Lauderdale by 8 degrees! Temperatures throughout the day remained cool and in the 60s due to cloud cover.
We’re expecting lows to dip down into the 50’s once again tonight. Here are the temps you should be feeling tomorrow morning. Sweater weather once again!
Here’s your forecast for tomorrow. Starting in the 50’s once again, followed by the 70’s in the afternoon and dropping to the 60’s at night. These temperatures are below average for this time of year.
The next 7-days look great with sunny conditions and temperatures gradually returning to normal values.
As of the latest Tropical Outlook, the area we’ve been watching now has a 50% chance of developing within 5 days. A tropical or subtropical depression could form within the next 2 – 3 days. It will likely merge with a front next week.
Have a great night South Florida!