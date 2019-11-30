Another Beautiful South Florida Day Ahead of Next Cold Front!

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Today will be another sunny and beautiful South Florida Day! Expect temps in the low 80’s, rain-free conditions, and light winds.

Good morning South Florida! Here's your day planner for today. Another beautiful day! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0pGOVKPtR3 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 30, 2019

A cold front will move through the state on Monday, bringing much colder temperatures by Tuesday morning. Expect the lows 50’s and upper 40’s.

A cold front will bring us chilly temperatures and possibly the coldest air of the season so far! Expect these colder temperatures Tuesday morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TVywxtJmMC — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 30, 2019

Temperatures will remain mild into Monday, but take a look at the temperatures drop on Tuesday! A chilly start followed by below average highs.

Here's your 7-day forecast! Take a look at the temperature drop on Tuesday of next week! A chilly start is expected. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5tPQ9CtPqy — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 30, 2019

In the tropics, all is quiet. Today is the last official day of the hurricane season!

Have a great day South Florida!