Another Beautiful South Florida Day Ahead of Next Cold Front!

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Today will be another sunny and beautiful South Florida Day! Expect temps in the low 80’s, rain-free conditions, and light winds.
A cold front will move through the state on Monday, bringing much colder temperatures by Tuesday morning. Expect the lows 50’s and upper 40’s.
Temperatures will remain mild into Monday, but take a look at the temperatures drop on Tuesday! A chilly start followed by below average highs.
In the tropics, all is quiet. Today is the last official day of the hurricane season!
Have a great day South Florida!