Another Beautiful Day in Store!

Good morning, South Florida!
Early this morning, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported 6.8 miles SSE off the coast of Puerto Rico near Tallaboa, PR.
It was another BEAUTIFUL start to the day across South Florida. Expect another picture perfect spring-like day.
Temperatures this morning were cooler – in the 60’s for Broward and Dade and low 70’s for the Keys.
Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida. Today will be less humid, near-normal, and sunny.
Temperatures will remain near normal this weekend before entering a warming trend next week. We will be back in the 90’s, but another front will cool us down back to normal temperatures by the end of the week.
No rain is expected for us into the beginning of next week. Shower chances go back up next week with an incoming front.
Have a great day, South Florida!