…And it’s not even summer (officially)

It’s the last weekend of spring. Really. Summer officially begins next Thursday (early in the morning, June 21, when the summer solstice takes place). Of course, south Florida always begins feeling sticky and summer-like by April or so. We actually get a taste of sweltering weather before virtually all other areas in the United States. This weekend’s weather involves a classic “summer” set up: plenty of heat and humidity with daytime storms possible. Interestingly, some slightly drier air was able to work into southeast Florida on Saturday (basically a wedge of drying). That kept rain activity to a bare minimum. On Sunday, expect scattered type showers but not the kind that hang around all day! Instead, as the east coast sea breeze moves inland, around noontime, there should be sprouting downpours that drift inland. For Father’s Day plans, then, consider the chance that lunch and mid-day activities may have to come to a halt until the activity moves away. That should occur around 2 or 3 o’clock, earlier near coastal areas). A similar timing is likely on Monday with the only exception of maybe seeing slower moving storms that could even be stationary for a time. The weather map continues to show weak high pressure influencing our region. Light, east to southeast winds will remain the rule throughout the first half of the week. What about the longer range forecast? The main change involves an “upper low” that could become a player by rotating energy and instability across the Bahamas then south Florida. Some weather maps show this scenario beginning on Thursday and lasting into next weekend. If the low pressure area (non-tropical) moves near us, there’s a much higher chance for widespread stormy weather. Stay tuned and don’t be caught off guard, especially if you get a string of days that are relatively quiet.