Major Hurricane Gabrielle is going to approach the Azores as a weaker hurricane during the day on Thursday. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for all of the Azores.

Invest 94L is producing a large area of rain and gusty winds across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The rains should spread into the Dominican Republic by tonight. As it slows down and enters the Southwestern Atlantic, it could form near the Bahamas.

Invest 93L is showing signs of organization. A Tropical Depression could form later today or Thursday. It will move well North of the islands. Bermuda should monitor closely.

Model guidance does show both of these disturbances developing. However, we will watch in more depth Invest 94 L. Since it has not formed, it is too soon to tell whether it will directly impact the United States.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7