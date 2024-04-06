Similar as last weekend, the weather this weekend is looking picture perfect with warm days and cool nights in the forecast along with sunshine and low humidity.

We can thank a large area of high pressure that has built in behind a front that crossed through South Florida Thursday morning.

That will allow for another bright and beautiful day this Saturday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures about the same as yesterday into the low to mid 80s.

Tonight’s temperatures will remain on the cool side of average but are not forecast to be as low as this morning’s temperatures.

Instead, most locations should wake up in the mid 60s Sunday morning with just a few inland areas closer to the upper 50s to low 60s as an onshore wind tries to return, which pulls in milder temperatures.

That ocean breeze will become present starting Sunday but it won’t do much to our daytime temperatures. Early in the week, highs will be in the low 80s before rising to the mid to upper 80s midweek ahead of our next front.

Meanwhile, lows will range from the mid 60s Sunday morning to the mid 70s by the middle of next week as winds increase out of the southeast.

Looking ahead to Monday, which is when the solar eclipse will be viewed across the country, conditions for viewing the amazing sight here in South Florida are looking ideal with just some patchy clouds forecast.

Some additional clouds are forecast at times midweek until our next front arrives by Friday, which could usher in a few showers and storms Thursday into Friday.