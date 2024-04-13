An amazing weekend of weather is in store for South Florida yet again!

The reasoning? A large area of high pressure once again building in from the Gulf of Mexico and southeastern US, providing another stretch of sunshine and very pleasant conditions with highs hovering near 80F over the next few days while lows will be cooler and below average in the 60s through Monday morning across many mainland locations.

Therefore, expect abundant sunshine and a northeast breeze, which can gust up to 30 mph along the coast, this Saturday.

That stronger breeze will lead to a moderate risk for rip currents but beach weather overall is looking pretty nice!

We do it all over again on Sunday with those cool-ish morning temperatures giving way to highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon under sunny skies.

High pressure eventually weakens and backs away over the Atlantic Ocean early next week until a new, stronger high takes control by the end of next week. This will keep skies bright and conditions dry while temperatures gradually rise. Humidity will stay low through about Wednesday, then it will creep up to the moderate zone heading into next weekend.