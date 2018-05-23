AM Sun – PM Storms

We are finally seeing sunshine! However, that is not necessarily a good thing since the air is unsettled. Afternoon showers and storms possible.

By Friday, rain chances go up and so will the potential for an area of low pressure in the Western Caribbean lifting North and into the Gulf of Mexico. Computer models are showing that regardless of development with this area of low pressure, a soggy Memorial Day weekend is more likely. Look for periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding. The ground is so saturated from all the rain we’ve received over the last 10 days, that flooding is a major concern. If the models are right, about 3 to 7 inches of rain could be possible in some areas between Friday and Monday.

Special tropical weather outlook is in and the chance is going up to a 60% for broad low pressure to form over the weekend when it moves into the Gulf. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OFsiX1hqhZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 23, 2018

Models are showing it could be a soggy long weekend with tropical downpours. High rain chances in place. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KOpdDfiATl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 23, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7