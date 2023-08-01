We are expecting another hot & humid day to start the month of August. Look for plenty of early sunshine with afternoon & evening storms possible most likely developing between 1-6pm. A few of the storms could produce heavy rainfall & gusty winds over 40 mph.

Today in the Tropics

Conditions still seem favorable for development to happen of this low pressure system 750 miles East-Northeast of N. Leeward Islands during the next two to three days. NHC giving it a medium chance to form.

Low pressure in the Western Atlantic Ocean has already merged with a front and now has no chance to form.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7