An upper-level low located between Key West and Cuba continues to move West and dragging moisture in from the Caribbean. As temperatures heat up into the low to mid 90’s, there will be enough fuel to trigger scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. More of the same is expected on Friday.

HOT WITH STORMS will be the pattern through the rest of the week. Saturday may slightly drier. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/j2EhtGbTiP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2021

By the weekend, upper-level low will be in the Gulf of Mexico as high pressure will be centered from the Southeast United States stretching into the Atlantic Ocean. The return of an ocean breeze will keep most of the activity well inland, but spotty storms still possible. Overall, it will seem drier.

RAIN TREND: Through the rest of the week, near typical rain chances will stick around, but shifts in moisture will make some days wetter than others. Keep your umbrella with you, just in case! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Y2AnMlUixl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7