An upper-level low located between Key West and Cuba continues to move West and dragging moisture in from the Caribbean. As temperatures heat up into the low to mid 90’s, there will be enough fuel to trigger scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. More of the same is expected on Friday.
By the weekend, upper-level low will be in the Gulf of Mexico as high pressure will be centered from the Southeast United States stretching into the Atlantic Ocean. The return of an ocean breeze will keep most of the activity well inland, but spotty storms still possible. Overall, it will seem drier.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7