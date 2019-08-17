ALMOST BACK TO NORMAL….ALMOST!

Happy Saturday, South Florida.

While we didn’t wake up to the sunny skies we like to see on weekend mornings, most of South Florida woke up to quiet conditions (with the exception of the Lower Keys who had a squall line push through mid morning).

After days and days of relentless rain & widespread flooding across South Florida, today will finally be the transitional day we have been waiting for. The return of the ocean breeze will help bring back our typical Summertime weather pattern. But we’re not 100% in the clear just yet. We still have another round of storms to get through first. While winds will be off the water today, the steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) will still be out of the SW. So while thunderstorms are forecast to develop across Interior areas, the SW steering flow will eventually push them towards the East coast metro areas. Which means, while South Florida will be dry for the first half of the day, expect mid to late afternoon thunderstorms to reach us.

Once we get through this afternoons thunderstorms, the latter part of the weekend is looking much better. Steering flow will finally be on our side, pushing any and all thunderstorm activity West. Plus, much drier air (some Saharan dust) moves in from the Atlantic. This should really help keep things mostly dry on Sunday.

The start of the work week is looking quiet as well but by Monday night South Florida could begin to see increasing clouds and better rain chances overnight into Tuesday. The culprit? Moisture associated with a tropical wave currently near the Lesser Antilles, will slowly reach South Florida by the middle of the week. This will help bring showers & storms back into the forecast. Temperatures will also struggle to warm up due to more cloud cover & higher rain chances.

Rain chances remain present through the end of the work week until South Florida slowly goes back to normal Summertime weather pattern again. Hopefully this time it will be a quicker transition than last time!

Quick check on the Tropics: The Atlantic remains quiet due to plenty of dry air. However the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance closer to home. Disorganized showers have developed along a stationary front currently draped over the Southeastern United States. In the days to come, slow development is possible near the Atlantic seaboard once this area moves offshore. Regardless of development, this system poses no threat or impacts to South Florida.

