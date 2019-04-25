ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END

Happy Thursday, South Florida!

The famous saying “All good things must come to an end” will apply to South Florida as we close the work week. After PICTURE PERFECT weather the last few days, change is on the way (and not the kind we like to see).

Although high pressure is slowly weakening and pushing farther into the Atlantic, it will still be strong enough to keep control of the weather pattern. Aside from a spotty shower, a mostly dry day is expected today while temperatures continue to trend a bit warmer and humidity levels continue to rise.

High pressure will push farther into the Atlantic tonight, allowing for a cold front to approach South Florida from the Gulf of Mexico. A Southeast breeze tonight will allow temperatures to remain well above average AND will help pump in warm moist air from the Atlantic. So, different from the last 5 nights, tonight will feel muggy and icky.

As we move on to Friday, this is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are hinting at the fact that this so-called front is expected to lose its punch by the time it reaches South Florida. Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Friday. However as winds shift out of the South and Southwest ahead of the front, afternoon high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s on Friday. Warm temperatures at the surface and an approaching cold front could help trigger a few strong thunderstorms. So while parts of Sough Florida are under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, the chance for severe thunderstorm potential has decreased. So let’s just say that any storm that DOES develop tomorrow has the potential to be on the stronger side (although the strongest of the storms appear to remain north of our area).

A few weekend showers are possible, especially with a front nearby. Otherwise the weekend is looking rather decent (as far as any rain is concerned). Friday’s front will NOT bring any cooldown to the forecast. Afternoon high temperatures will remain steamy and humidity levels will once again rise to uncomfortable levels by the latter part of the weekend.

