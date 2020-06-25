ALL ABOUT THE HEAT

Heat Advisory starts at noon and will run through 6 pm tonight for Broward and Miami-Dade excluding the immediate coastline. Hot temperatures combine with high humidity will cause dangerous heat for a few hours. That can easily lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Feels like temperatures will range between 105 to 110 degrees. Therefore, stay hydrated, dress cool and NEVER leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

High pressure will keep the thick Saharan Dust to our South and carry into the Gulf coast states and even North Florida. However, enough Dust is around to keep our conditions in South Florida mostly dry and very hot. By the weekend, some moisture could move in to provide for typical rain chances, but it depends on how much Dust lingers.

Pattern gets wetter next week… Maybe some cooling rain showers?

Stay cool South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7