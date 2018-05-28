Alberto & Local Weather

Flood watch for South Florida was cancelled, but it doesn’t mean we won’t see some additional downpours. It just means that widespread flooding ingredients aren’t present any longer. The highest moisture remains just to our east associated with the “tail” of Alberto. Some of this should return later today. Look for periods of heavy rain again possible as the day progresses. A few wind gusts over 30 mph in heavier rains or storms can’t be ruled out. Also, a high risk of rip currents and advisories for boaters will remain in effect.

Flood watch was canceled. However, look for some downpours to return later today. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/2xn2t6F4ib — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 28, 2018

Most of the models show tropical moisture lingering with the “tail” of Alberto through Tuesday with only isolated showers and storms midweek. More sun and a Summery feel will be on tap for the upcoming weekend. Finally!

As of 11am, the center of #Alberto is nearing the coast of the Florida Panhandle. Rain bands & gusty winds spreading onshore. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/wODBslxzHP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 28, 2018

As for Alberto, rain bands continue to move onshore the Florida Panhandle where it is set to make landfall this afternoon. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Cedar Key to Pensacola and Storm Surge Watch from Horseshoe Beach to Port St. Joe as coastal flooding will be possible during the next 48 hours.

Winds are down to 60 mph. #Alberto will make landfall around the Panhandle of Florida this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/8opltRZsE0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 28, 2018

Keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7