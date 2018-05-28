Alberto & Local Weather

Flood watch for South Florida was cancelled, but it doesn’t mean we won’t see some additional downpours. It just means that widespread flooding ingredients aren’t present any longer. The highest moisture remains just to our east associated with the “tail” of Alberto. Some of this should return later today. Look for periods of heavy rain again possible as the day progresses. A few wind gusts over 30 mph in heavier rains or storms can’t be ruled out. Also, a high risk of rip currents and advisories for boaters will remain in effect.
Most of the models show tropical moisture lingering with the “tail” of Alberto through Tuesday with only isolated showers and storms midweek. More sun and a Summery feel will be on tap for the upcoming weekend. Finally!
As for Alberto, rain bands continue to move onshore the Florida Panhandle where it is set to make landfall this afternoon. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Cedar Key to Pensacola and Storm Surge Watch from Horseshoe Beach to Port St. Joe as coastal flooding will be possible during the next 48 hours.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7