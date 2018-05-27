Alberto is slightly stronger

We continue to watch Subtropical Storm Alberto, as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A recent Recon plane (investigating the system) found slightly lower pressure measurements indicating some minor strengthening. There’s also improvement in the overall structure of the system judging by satellite images. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Alberto to transition into a more typical “tropical storm” as the day progresses. The system will also continue moving closer to the Florida panhandle by late tonight and early Monday. Landfall will be expected earlier than once thought, during the first part of the Memorial Day holiday along the upper Gulf coast. Meanwhile, south Florida will likely keep-on experiencing periods of wet weather. Occasional storms remain possible during this unsettled holiday weekend. Please watch for possible street flooding, especially around low lying areas.