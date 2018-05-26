Alberto in the Gulf

Alberto is the first system to form in the tropics. It was classified on Friday, and since then, it has had forecasters fixated on the latest satellite pictures. The reason? It’s difficult to determine a center. Alberto is a lopsided system that’s currently “subtropical” because it doesn’t fit the typical mold for a legitimate tropical storm. Subtropical systems are described as less defined with impacts far removed from the so-called center. That doesn’t mean that Alberto can’t cause a lot of headaches and wreak havoc, though! Even aside from it being a holiday weekend in which many plan outdoor events, it will continue to drench most of Florida with rain and storms. Gusty downpours will continue into Sunday as Alberto tries to garner more strength over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Where is it heading? The core of the system will generally move north (toward the northern Gulf coast region) and probably approaching the Florida panhandle over the next couple of days. However, in tandem with that movement will be a continued spread of tropical moisture into south Florida and the Bahamas. A Street Flood Watch remains in effect for the south Florida mainland through 8 pm on Sunday. Also, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Florida Keys, at least through 5 am Sunday. Expect hefty rounds of rain with stronger winds possible, and the likelihood of storms embedded within the “large shield of instability” that’s over us. Rough weather could easily continue throughout the rest of the holiday weekend and even linger into the new week. Stay tuned.