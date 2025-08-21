Due to the smoke from brush fire in West Broward, the air quality is moderate to unhealthy for some. Best thing to do is stay indoors with the A/C and if you go outside, wear a mask.

Forecast calls for the wind today to switch out of the West-Southwest, so the smoke will be confined mainly in Broward and into Southern Palm Beach. Southwest winds will continue through the weekend and we are hoping for rain to help the situation. Right now, typical rain chances (50-60%) of some daily afternoon showers and storms will be in the forecast.

Today in the Tropics

Hurricane Erin will move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East coast and Bermuda through early Friday, and then pass South of Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday. Coastal flooding continues along portions of North Carolina and mid-Atlantic coasts due to Erin. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

As for the rest of the tropics, we are watching three areas for development:

-Tropical wave a few hundred miles East of the Leeward Islands has changed little in organization. It has a high chance to form during the next 7 days. -Conditions still seem favorable for some development of INVEST 99L located well to the Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands as it moves to the West at around 15 mph. -Small low pressure about 1200 miles Southwest of the Azores has a low chance to develop as it moves to the East in the Atlantic.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7