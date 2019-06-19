Afternoon Storms Possible

South Florida plan for another afternoon filled with showers and storms. Most computer models are showing that Broward into Central Miami-Dade have the highest chance. The Florida Keys look the driest. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall leading to flooding. Also, gusty winds and frequent lightning likely. High temperatures will actually reach 90 degrees in most areas.

As rain chances go down, temperatures will climb into the 90’s and feeling like the 100’s to Summer officially on Friday. Our next best shower and storms chance returns Sunday.

Rain chances will go down as Summer officially begins Friday. Next week showers & storms return. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/SmLY4AJqrn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 19, 2019

