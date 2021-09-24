A front has apparently stalled between Orlando and Lake Okeechobee to leave us with warm and muggy conditions through the weekend. It is also maintaining enough moisture in the air for scattered storms to develop in the afternoons. If models are right, front should clear Sunday bringing down the rain chances and humidity levels for Monday. Therefore, look forward to seasonable temperatures with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70’s and highs in the upper 80’s.

Finally a small little dose of Fall like conditions expected through midweek… But by Thursday, the humidity climbs along with a better chance of seeing showers once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT- A front hangs around FL leaving us with warm & muggy conditions. Scattered storms expected again this afternoon & weekend. If the front clears the area on Sunday, the humidity levels will go down & it will feel like Fall South FL style. pic.twitter.com/mSs8xd8dXt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2021

Sam is now a hurricane and will continue to rapidly intensify. On the forecast track, high pressure will steer Sam West during the next 24 hours. After that, high pressure starts to break down and slide slowly away to the East. This will allow Sam to slow down its forward speed and move West-Northwest around the periphery of high pressure. By Wednesday, it should be well to the East of the Leeward Islands.

If the models are right, hopefully Sam will not bother anyone. However, Bermuda and the continental United States should keep an eye on it.

FRIDAY 5 AM FORECAST CONE- #Sam will rapidly intensify into a Category 3 Hurricane by Saturday and remain a major storm through midweek to the East-Northeast of the Leeward Islands. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/u9AMmt89io — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7