Typical rain chances and warmth are set to continue through most of the week. Therefore, look for morning passing showers with afternoon inland storms due to our ocean breeze. High temperatures will range around 90 degrees. As we look ahead into the holiday weekend, computer models are insisting on higher rain chances. Those chances will depend on what happens with a tropical wave that is currently moving toward the Lesser Antilles. If it manages to hold, it will be in the vicinity of the Bahamas on Friday and moving through South Florida over the weekend bringing periods of heavy rain and storms. It should not be as wet on Labor Day. For now, we will have to wait and see what happens as we get closer to the weekend, since tropical waves tend to grow and fall apart just as fast.

Our holiday weekend weather will depend if the moisture with a wave approaching the Lesser Antilles holds. Stay tuned! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/7fr6yR1VUh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 28, 2018

Tropical Update:

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the West coast of Africa Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that some development is possible over the weekend as it moves close to the Cape Verde Islands. Right now, it has a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Some development will be possible with a wave forecast to move off the West coast of Africa Thursday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/RhKs8ucUAF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 28, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7