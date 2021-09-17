Forecast calls for scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop in the afternoon through Saturday. Steering winds out of the West-Southwest will drag activity from West to East. The main concern will be for isolated areas of street flooding. Modes are showing that winds will veer briefly out of the East on Sunday, so there could be fewer storms.

Next week an upper-level low could move in from the Bahamas to maintain a high rain chance in the forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Winds out of the South will draw up the heat & leave enough moisture for scattered rain & storms to develop in the afternoons this weekend. Flow will be out of the East on Sunday, so hopefully it will be drier along the coast. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/8expL2Gr3y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 17, 2021

Planning on going to see the Dolphins in action for their home opener? Look for a dry conditions at kickoff (1pm). A chance for showers & storms possible going into halftime. We are keeping our fingers crossed they stay away. Go Fins!

This SUNDAY @MiamiDolphins home kickoff vs. @BuffaloBills happening at 1 pm. Look for humid & mostly dry conditions if you're tailgating early outside @HardRockStadium. Throughout the game scattered storms possible & we are hoping they stay away. Temps. in the upper 80's. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/q3atFuKzOo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 17, 2021

Today in the Tropics

A Hurricane Hunter is on standby to go out this afternoon and gather more information on an area of low pressure just to the East of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It is slightly better-defined than yesterday, but shower and storm activity remains displace to the North and East of the center of circulation. The National Hurricane Center thinks it will become a short-lived tropical depression moving away from the United States coastal areas before transitioning into an extra-tropical system over the weekend. High chance to form is up to a 70%.

FRIDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Low pressure 150 miles E of Cape Hatteras could still become a short-lived tropical depression or storm today. High surf expected to portions of the mid-Atlantic & Northeast U.S. coasts & Atlantic Canada through this weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/UKIngn4Q4n — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 17, 2021

Area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic is battling some dry air and Saharan Dust. However, conditions appear favorable for growth over the weekend or early next week very close to the Lesser Antilles. They should continue to monitor the progress of this low. The National Hurricane Center giving it a high chance to form.

FRIDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Conditions are favorable & a tropical depression is still likely to form over the weekend or early next week while moving W/NW at 15 to 20 mph across the Central Atlantic & then near or North of Leeward Islands by Monday & Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/tbhDLwExnF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 17, 2021

A tropical wave located a couple hundred miles Southeast of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms while moving Northwest to West-Northwest. It has a low chance to form before conditions become unfavorable.

FRIDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Tropical wave located a few hundred miles Southeast of the Cape Verde Islands still has low chance to form. It is producing disorganized shower activity while moving W/NW at 5 to 10 mph. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/AFQcKzFCHY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 17, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

