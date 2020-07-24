Activity In The Tropics Ramping Up

As Hanna continues to moves away, our moisture levels will go down gradually. However, anytime scattered showers and isolated storms possible through the weekend. Drier air along with Saharan Dust could settle into South Florida briefly early next week.

Tropical moisture will linger helping to spark up scattered to numerous showers & storms through SAT. Activity starts over the Atlantic waters & East Coast overnight/morning hours. They should move into inland & Gulf Coast regions in the afternoons.

Hanna has strengthened some as it moves toward Texas. Should make landfall along the coast late Saturday afternoon or evening. Plenty of heavy rain (flooding main concern) and strong winds expected in the warning area. Models showing 3-7 inches of rain for area of Corpus Christi into Brownsville.

Small tropical systems fluctuate a great deal in strength. Tropical Storm Gonzalo has weakened a little as it accelerates toward the Southern Windward Islands. It will move through the region on Saturday bringing tropical storm conditions. Once it moves into the Caribbean early next week, it will encounter an area of high wind shear and dry air to help it weaken or fall apart.

#Gonzalo weakens a little and accelerates toward the Southern Windward Islands. Tropical storm conditions expected across portions of the islands on Saturday.

A tropical wave located over 300 miles Southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue to move West and as it moves into a more favorable environment down the road, it could grow stronger. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance to develop through the next 5 days.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, a tropical wave located 300 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a chance of developing early next week as it continues to move toward the west.

