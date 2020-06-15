We are expecting an ACTIVE WEATHER DAY, so don’t leave home without the rain gear!

Conditions are favorable for scattered to numerous storms to develop across South Florida today.

Widely scattered strong storms possible this afternoon, and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Flooding risk will be higher across Metro and Coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Most intense storms will happen between 1-7 pm.

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7