LOCAL: As Tropical Storm Fred continues to pull away from our area while tracking towards the NE Gulf of Mexico & Western Florida Panhandle, there is enough residual moisture over the Bahamas, that will leave us with deep Southerly flow today. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms expected this afternoon and tomorrow.
Heavy rainfall in some areas could lead to street flooding.
As Grace tracks well to our South midweek, we could tap into some of the outer moisture from the storm, so some tropical downpours possible.
TODAY IN THE TROPICS: We are tracking 3 areas.
Fred forecast to strengthen some more before making landfall across the Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Heavy rainfall and storm surge expected along the Coast of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend later today.
Grace is approaching the Southern Coast of the Dominican Republic. Flash flooding and mudslides across Hispaniola possible today. The track has shifted more South. Could strengthen slowly as it moves West-Northwest over the next several days.
Tropical Depression #8 likely to become Henri this afternoon. Only a threat to Bermuda and the shipping lanes.
