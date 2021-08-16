LOCAL: As Tropical Storm Fred continues to pull away from our area while tracking towards the NE Gulf of Mexico & Western Florida Panhandle, there is enough residual moisture over the Bahamas, that will leave us with deep Southerly flow today. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms expected this afternoon and tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall in some areas could lead to street flooding.

As Grace tracks well to our South midweek, we could tap into some of the outer moisture from the storm, so some tropical downpours possible.

DAY PLANNER: Today, expect typical afternoon storms with steamy 'feels like' temps near 100! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ApeWo744Co — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 16, 2021

RAIN TREND: Scattered typical storms stick around for the rest of the week, with some days wetter than others. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/juecOssTaH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 16, 2021

TODAY IN THE TROPICS: We are tracking 3 areas.

Fred forecast to strengthen some more before making landfall across the Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Heavy rainfall and storm surge expected along the Coast of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend later today.

HURRICANE HUNTERS are investigating Tropical Storm Fred. It seems as though they are finding a lower pressure reading, which may signify possible strengthening on its approach to the Florida Panhandle. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/q3Rq6K7VKW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 16, 2021

MONDAY 8:30 A.M. ADVISORY: Hurricane Hunters found that Fred has intensified and is located a little further east. Instead of 50 mph winds, Fred now has 60 mph winds. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mGp6H7Byze — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 16, 2021

Grace is approaching the Southern Coast of the Dominican Republic. Flash flooding and mudslides across Hispaniola possible today. The track has shifted more South. Could strengthen slowly as it moves West-Northwest over the next several days.

MONDAY 8 A.M. ADVISORY: Tropical Depression #Grace is near Hispaniola, and flash flooding & mudslides are possible across the island today. Hurricane Hunters are investigating the system right now. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/z89L1Kovn1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 16, 2021

Tropical Depression #8 likely to become Henri this afternoon. Only a threat to Bermuda and the shipping lanes.

MONDAY 8 A.M. ADVISORY: Tropical Depression Eight is moving southward near Bermuda. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6zGnTVEfum — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 16, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7