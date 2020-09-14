ACTIVE IN THE TROPICS, TURNING QUIET IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Monday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. It started off on the cloudy side with multiple rounds of heavy rain on Saturday across all of South Florida. But then we finally saw an improvement on Sunday with much less rain in the forecast and slightly brighter skies, despite the clouds that stuck around through much of the day. And for the start of the work week today, things are already looking much better than they did the last few days.
Clouds around this morning but fewer than we have seen in a few days! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0F5B95Tx5a
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 14, 2020
Today South Florida will continue to transition to a more normal weather pattern and by normal I mean your typical summertime weather pattern where we see a few showers each day. Sally will continue to move towards the Gulf Coast states while high pressure over the Atlantic tries to take control of our weather pattern. For today we can expect temperatures back into the lower 90s across some spots because we will be seeing a bit more sunshine than we have seen the past few days. It won’t be completely dry around here and it won’t be completely sunny but it is safe to say the shower activity will remain scattered in nature through much of the day. Rip currents will continue to be a big threat for us so let’s use extra caution if spending any time on the water.
A few showers to start the morning. Sea breeze storms possible across our inland locations before moving towards Interior areas and the Gulf Coast. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/C0Y0cNddls
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 14, 2020
As Tropical Storm Sally moves farther away from us, it will be taking it’s tropical moisture with it. The weather pattern here for us should slowly begin to transition to a more typical one with some slightly drier air (currently just East of the Bahamas) trying to filter in through the week. That means that through the work week South Florida will continue to see increasing sunshine, fewer showers and naturally, our temperatures will warm back into the mid to lower 90s once again. Winds will begin to veer out of the South and Southwest as we head into the upcoming weekend. This should increase our rain chances both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Drying trend continues through the remainder of the work week. As winds veer out of the South and SW this weekend, afternoon t-storms could favor the East coast. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/N4zddXlsyB
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 14, 2020
Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching five other systems between the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. We already had Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene develop in the Atlantic but now we also have newly formed Tropical Storm Teddy and Tropical Depression 21 in the Eastern Atlantic. There are two other systems we are watching in the Tropics right now. One system is forecast to move off of the West Coast of Africa that could develop in the next day or so. The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is showing little to no development in the next couple of days, possibly falling apart in the next day or so. We will have to continue watching the tropics as we are now in the peak of hurricane season!
ACTIVE TROPICS. In the Gulf of Mexico we find Tropical Storm Sally & an area of low pressure with a low development chance. In the Atlantic we find Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Depression 21 & a wave coming off of W. Africa @wsvn pic.twitter.com/l5jnVuswTB
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 14, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.