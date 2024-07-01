Forecast calling for the afternoon weather to improve with most of the activity getting nudged inland and into Southwest Florida. Therefore, more sunshine will be around with many areas drying out.

Today in the Tropics

1. Major Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Carriacou Island at 11:10am. This island is part of the Grenadine Islands, but it is also a part of Grenada. Also, aircraft data indicated that Beryl strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Pressure dropped to 950 mb. This makes Beryl the strongest Atlantic hurricane this early in the colander year on record!

On the forecast track, Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands today and across the southeastern & central Caribbean Sea late today through Wednesday. Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane.

There is only one change to the watches and warnings and the government of Jamaica has issued a Hurricane Watch for the island.

2. As of the 11am update, Chris dissipates over eastern Mexico. However, heavy rains set to continue.

3. The chance for development has gone down with Invest 96 L located over 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. NHC is still suggesting that it could become a Tropical Depression by the middle part of the week. Conditions remain favorable and the Lesser Antilles should closely watch.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7