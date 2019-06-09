Active, Again!

First came the heat.

Then came the storms.

Saturday afternoon storms were slow-moving and dumped plenty of rain as they drifted from the Everglades to the Atlantic coast areas. By late in the afternoon, three separate Street Flood Advisories were issued. Here’s one over parts of Miami-Dade that lasted the longest (into the early evening). Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in some of the hardest hit spots, leading to ponding on many roadways.

It’s also worth noting that thunderstorms (around mid-day) stirred up winds, gusting as high as 47 mph (as in this report) near Opa-Locka.

The overall pattern isn’t likely to change anytime soon. A large, lumbering disturbance is drifting north of Florida. Meanwhile, our entire region (and even beyond) is getting excessive moisture out of the tropics.

Another surge of storms is likely on Sunday afternoon, as suggested by this forecast model. We’ll have to be on the lookout for heavy downpours, lightning, and even hail!

Recent and ongoing rain will also have us concerned about future flooding potential. Heavy rain, possibly over 3 inches, is possible through the early part of the week. Avoid any water-covered roads and monitor conditions closely.