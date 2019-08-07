Active Afternoons

Our weather pattern has been nothing short of consistent. Days begin quiet (in the morning) followed by afternoon storms. These originate by the Everglades and then get pushed closer to the southeast coast. On Wednesday, storms were less numerous than previous days.

On the weather map, we’re situated in between two areas of high pressure. One of these is over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico while the other is over the distant Atlantic. Our south Florida winds will remain light and variable with sea breezes responsible for triggering showers and storms. Overall, these should be “fewer” (less in coverage) as the work week winds down.

Here’s an example of how the forecast models predict potential downpours Thursday afternoon. After these actually form, we may see individual rain bands “peel off” and drift back toward coastal areas later in the day.

So far, August is off to a very soggy and stormy start. Looking ahead, rain chances will be closer to average. Of course, we’re at the peak of the South Florida Rainy Season. With the air comprised of so much humidity, there’s always a potential to get dumped on.

Where is the weather less active? In the tropics. There’s an impressive amount of Saharan Dust over areas in the Atlantic. That’s helping to keep tropical waves from developing into stronger features in the tropics. Over the next 5 days, at least, no activity is forecast to develop.