Above Normal Warmth

Good Sunday Morning, South Florida!
It was a beautiful and sunny start to the morning across most of South Florida, except for a few spotty showers across the Lower Florida Keys. Temperatures were warm in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.
Today, the warmth continues with temperatures above normal for this time of year. Continue expecting more of the same with sunny skies, light winds, and maybe a stray light shower or two.
We stay with this weather pattern into next week with no real major changes in sight. St. Patrick’s Day looks great and the first day of Spring is on Thursday!
Have a great day, South Florida!