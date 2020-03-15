Above Normal Warmth

Good Sunday Morning, South Florida!

It was a beautiful and sunny start to the morning across most of South Florida, except for a few spotty showers across the Lower Florida Keys. Temperatures were warm in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Good Morning, South Florida! It's a beautiful Sunday morning with warm temps and sunny skies. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mlunOs8CtT — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 15, 2020

Today, the warmth continues with temperatures above normal for this time of year. Continue expecting more of the same with sunny skies, light winds, and maybe a stray light shower or two.

Expect another warm day today! High of 85 for Miami later this afternoon with sunny skies, light winds, and maybe a stray shower. Have a great Sunday! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/n3ZJB8f8qL — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 15, 2020

We stay with this weather pattern into next week with no real major changes in sight. St. Patrick’s Day looks great and the first day of Spring is on Thursday!

Here's your 7-day forecast! Highs will remain in the 80's across the board. St. Patrick's Day & the first day of spring look great! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PdGvN5y2FP — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 14, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!